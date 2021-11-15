Art pops up to a wider audience

WOKING Art Society opened a pop-up gallery and sale in the Peacocks shopping centre on Saturday.

The exhibition, in which all the pieces are for sale, will run until Sunday 28 November in the corner unit between the iStore and Milletts.

WORKS OF ART – A selection of the pieces which are for sale at the Woking Art Society’s pop-up gallery in the Peacocks

“It’s a great way of bringing art to a wider audience,” said Hannah Bruce, social media secretary for the society and an award-winning artist in her own right.

“We’ve always had a great response when we’ve held these before, always get great feedback, and the kids love it.

Artwork covers a wide range of mediums, from painting to glasswork

“At our last, very successful, event we sold more than 100 paintings, sculptures and pottery, and we took £12,100 over a two-week period. So we were incredibly well supported by the public.

“Of that, 5% went towards the society’s continued monthly online art demonstrations and public exhibitions. We hope to resume face-to-face art demonstrations in spring when our location in the Vyne in Knaphill becomes available again.

“We’d like to thank the Peacocks centre for the use of the unit, and we look forward to welcoming lots of visitors.”

The sale is open daily from 10am to 4pm, and entry is free.

* FOR more information about the society, including membership details, visit www.wokingartsociety.org.