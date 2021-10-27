Tania’s love of crafting becomes her business

Tania Swarbrigg and Eva at the recent Autumn Garland Workshop

A HORSELL woman, who was made redundant at the start of the first pandemic lockdown, has used her lifelong passion for crafting to create her own business providing classes for children and adults.

Tania Swarbrigg has lived in Woking for more than 25 years and worked in local shops, including Sainsbury’s at Brookwood when her two children were young, as a dinner lady in their schools and a gift shop in Horsell.

For 13 years she worked at St Peter’s Hospital as secretary for the breast care nurses and breast oncology team.

Tania then worked for the executive team at Woking Hospice but that job came to an end in January last year.

“I thought shall I go back and do some jobs or shall I do something different?” she said.

Tania, who has been crafting since she was young, decided to take over a recently vacated studio in the Mayford Centre to run classes under the name Strawberry Patch Crafters.

After months of planning and several delays because of the pandemic restrictions, she started the classes at Easter this year.

The children’s classes are on Mondays and Tuesdays after school, with separate sessions for ages 6-11 and 10-15.

Lyra with the picture she made at a holiday class

“We have a theme or topic each week and make items using various crafting methods. Children are encouraged to add their own interpretations, designs and ideas and take home the items they have made.

“The studio is a large, bright and airy room with plenty of space for all sorts of crafting with cupboards holding a huge supply of resources.”

There are also Craft and Chat sessions which provide adults with the opportunity to bring their own projects and work on them in the company of other crafters. These run from Monday to Wednesday between 12.15pm and 3.15pm during term time and also between 7pm and 10pm.

“I can’t remember exactly when I started crafting as a child,” Tania said.

“I used to watch Blue Peter and all those sorts of programmes so maybe I was inspired by them. My granny was a prolific knitter so I might have picked it up from her, or my mother, who made me some clothes.

“I still have the Things to Do book I had as a child, with tick marks beside all the crafts that I made, although it is in a bit of a sorry state now!”

Lillie with the teacup fairy garden she made for a birthday party

“I wanted to set up these craft classes to share my knowledge and excitement in crafting with children, so that they too can enjoy the fun, benefits and skills that crafting can bring,” she added.

“Technology is great but sometimes you just have to sit down and occupy your mind and hands with old fashioned crafting and let your creative ideas flow.”

Tania sells her own craftwork, mostly fabric or wool based goods such as cushions, bags, quilts and hats at local craft fairs and markets.

Recently, Tania held a workshop at the Nova Cinema in Woking town centre before and after a screening of the Paw Patrol Movie.

“Nova are keen to promote local businesses and Woking Borough Council’s Woking Works has offered helpful advice and assistance.”

For more information visit: www.strawberrypatchcrafters.com or email tania@strawberrypatchcrafters.com