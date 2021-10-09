Pricilla’s opening night to finally happen, 18 months later

QUEUING Priscilla Queen of the Desert fans who were turned away from the Woking opening night last year due to sudden COVID-19 restrictions can strut back to the New Victoria Theatre when the show returns for a run from 18 to 23 October.

The cast of the glittering hit musical Priscilla

Ticket holdershave had a painful 18-month wait for the cult musical to finally take to the Woking stage in a production starring Miles Western, Nick Hayes and Edwin Ray.

The show marks Jason Donovan’s debut as a producer, having performed in the cast of the original West End production and two subsequent UK tours.

Just as Donovan’s production announced an extension as it was due to open in March 2020 at the New Victoria, pandemic restrictions forced performances to halt.

Having reopened this year in June with support from the UK government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, the show is nearing the end of its tour with the hope of returning to the West End. Tickets for the Woking show can still be bought at www.atgtickets.com.