Technology company receives Queen’s Award

SHEERWATER-based company Overview has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise and Innovation, following a ceremony at its premises on Kingswey business park.

The company, which employs 45 people, designs, develops and manufactures precision sensor systems, manufacturing more than 75,000 camera and sensor positioning systems every year for a global customer base. The technology supports customers in the defence, security, broadcast, and professional AV markets.

(L to R) Deputy Lieutenant Shahid Azeem, Lord Lieutenant’s cadet Lucas Broomfield, Overview’s founder and owner David Watkins, Overview’s managing director Graham Jones, Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey Michael More-Molyneux, Lady Sarah More-Molyneux and John Coleman, Overview’s Chairman

Overview won the award in 2020, when ceremonies were cancelled because of the pandemic. The Queen’s Award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, and Deputy Lieutenant Shahid Azeem on Tuesday last week, following a tour of the facility.

“Overview is a technology leader. We invest in innovation to continually improve and enhance our technologies,” said Graham Jones, company CEO. “We have previously collaborated with UK universities and have received support from Innovate UK to research, develop and market this particular technology. We are delighted and very proud to be recognised for innovation at this level.”

Overview’s founder and owner David Watkins receives the Queen’s Award for Enterprise-innovation from Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux

The awards recognise invention, design, performance, marketing and after-sales support of goods or services that have “realised continuous commercial success over five years”.

The company won the award for its innovative family of precision Integrated Servo Drives, called Servotorq, which integrates unique motor designs, drive electronics, position encoding and servo control software in a single high-performance package.

“We identified a gap in the market, where we had been frustrated with the limitations of conventional drive systems. We decided to grasp the opportunity and develop a product to fill that gap,” said Graham.

“That meant developing new capabilities and skills within the business. The Queen’s Award is testimony to the dedication and talent of our team in the pursuit of best-in-class continuous product innovation.”