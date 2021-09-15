Positive change highlighted in big green week activities

WOKING Environment Action (WEAct) is arranging a series of activities and events starting this week as part of The Great Big Green Week, a national campaign against climate change.

The programme, from 18 to 26 September, takes place ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

MAKING A POINT – WEAct volunteers meet to clear invasive species

WEAct, a local group of volunteers committed to taking action on issues related to sustainability and climate change, is encouraging everyone to get involved.

Rachel Basham, WEAct secretary, said: “This summer the extreme wildfires, flooding and record-breaking temperatures that we’ve seen across the globe have brought home the devastating impact climate change is already having on people’s lives, so we feel like it’s really important for Woking to step up and be a national climate leader.

Walkers on a tour of Woking learn about the town’s green infrastructure

“Looking ahead to the crucial COP26 conference, we’re arranging a Great Big Green Week in Woking, not only to raise awareness of climate change, but to encourage people to take action through local activism and by making positive green changes in their lives.

“Hopefully, through these events, people will be able to pick up tips or learn more about how they can be more sustainable, as well as have a bit of fun at the same time.”

The events, all of which are free, include an online climate debate featuring Woking MP Jonathan Lord, a litter pick along the Basingstoke Canal, and a net-zero visioning walk to learn more about Woking’s green infrastructure and share ideas for the future.

* A FULL list of events, including timings, registration and contact details can be found at wokingenvironmentaction.com.