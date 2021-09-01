Puppy seeks new home after owner evicted

A PUPPY bought as a lockdown companion has been handed to the RSPCA because its owner has been forced to live in a van.

Nala, a one-year-old husky cross, is now at Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham and needs a new home.

Nala ended up being looked after the RSPCA after her owner was evicted

Her owner called the animal rescue charity after being evicted. They had no alternative to moving into a van and decided they could not care for the pup any more.

Inspector Jo Bowling collected the dog last month and the society had her microchipped and spayed before putting her on the rehoming list.

A society spokesperson said: “Nala’s owner bought her as a puppy during lockdown. Sadly, their circumstances changed and they were evicted and ended up living in a van.

“The owner couldn’t leave her dog at all through fear of her overheating in the vehicle. They realised it wasn’t a suitable situation for the youngster so called us for help.”

Oriana Lovato from Millbrook added: “Nala has settled in nicely and is a really lovely girl. She is super bouncy and just wants to play, play, play. She loves people and other dogs.”

Anyone interested in adopting Nala can find out more about her in the Adopt a pet section of www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk, by emailing millbrook@rspca.org.uk or calling 0300 123 0740.