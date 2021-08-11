Hospice opens doors to new pop-up shop

A NEW Woking & Sam Beare Hospice pop-up shop opened its doors to customers on Knaphill High Street last Saturday.

The shop, the second to be run by the charity in the village, is in the former Pets Kingdom premises. It will be open for the next 12 months.

Retail operations manager Clive Albury and shop manager Mel Sibley outside the new fundraising shop in Knaphill. Picture by Terry Habgood

It is selling a wide range of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as toys, games, bric-a-brac and more at “fantastic” prices.

Knaphill has been the home of a well-supported furniture shop run by the hospice charity for many years. The charity now has 17 retail units across West Surrey.

“Our first day of opening at the new shop has been amazing and we would like to say a huge thank you to all those who came along to support us and to the staff and volunteers who worked so hard over the last few weeks to get the shop up and running,” said the charity’s retail operations manager, Clive Albury.

“All the goods we sell in our shops have been kindly donated by our supporters and the funds raised in store enable us to provide our care in the hospice and out in the community.”

The shop will initially be open Tuesday to Saturday and further updates on all its opening hours will be available on the hospice website.

A hospice spokesperson said: “The hospice is always looking for volunteers to help run its charity shops. If you would like to volunteer for your local community charity pop into any of the shops and speak to the managers or go to www.wsbhopsices.co.uk/volunteer.”