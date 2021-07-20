Fitness community puts added colour in their lives

FAMILIES got some extra colour in their lives on a jog through Woking Park recently.

Kim Valente with Squat2Fit members who took part in the run. Pictures by Anthony Gurr

Around 80 adults and children took part in a fun run organised by the Squat2Fit outdoor exercise group.

The challenge was to complete a five-kilometre course around the park while being pelted with coloured powders.

It’s green for go as Anna Sole is sprayed by a marshal

Runners set off from the bandstand at 8am last Sunday morning after everyone threw cups of powder into the air, as powder shot out by special “cannons” added to the colourful, all-enveloping fog.

To make sure everyone was covered head to toe, marshals doused the runners with the non-toxic, biodegradable corn starch on their way around the course. Everyone got a medal at the finish line.

The event was organised by Squat2Fit owner Kim Valente as a thank-you and cheer-up session for the group’s members.

St Dunstan’s Primary School PE teacher Mr Coyle sets off on the course

“It was a free event for members and their children and members of the public to come and have an enjoyable time after some tough months during the pandemic,” said Kim.

“The colour run was also to show that we are not just a fitness group. We are a community that also likes to have some fun.”

Kim, who is a personal trainer, cognitive behavioural therapist and a competitive athlete, also organises fitness challenges that raise money for various charities. To find out more about her group, visit www.squat2fit.com.