Scouts enjoy party atmosphere

MORE than 60 Explorer Scouts from Woking’s five units recently enjoyed a fun-packed day at Birchmere campsite in Wisley.

The Scouts, aged from 14 to 18, represented Challenger units from Knaphill, Martian (Horsell), Wey Ahead (Pyrford), Maverick (Kingfield) and Young Leader (Woking).

PARTY ATMOSPHERE – Explorer Scouts from Woking’s five units make the most of the attractions at Birchmere campsite. There were also presentations recognising the achievements of Scouts and leaders to round off an enjoyable day

This was due to be their last camp of the term, but because of COVID restrictions it was changed to a one-day event with a garden party theme. Lateral flow tests were carried out beforehand.

Explorer Scouts took part in activities including wet and slippery rounders, jumping on a giant 75-ft bouncy inflatable, and had fun at typical garden party stalls such as splat the rat, hoopla, limbo dancing, coconut shy and face painting.

On a warm day, refreshments included “mocktails”, making various soft drinks cocktail style, popcorn and candy floss, and an ice cream van visited the site.

The day ended with a succulent barbecue and chill-out time round a campfire late into the evening.

An Explorer Scout limbers up to limbo under lumber

During the afternoon, the deputy district commissioner for Woking, Kevin Spencer, presented three leaders with awards.

Anita Cheeseman, one of the leaders for the Young Leader Unit, received her ten-year award, while the district explorer Scout administrator for Woking, Diana Pinto, received the 30-year long-service award.

Explorer leader for Wey Ahead in Pyrford was awarded the Bar to the Award of Merit for outstanding services to Scouting.

To top this, four Explorer Scouts were presented with their Chief Scouts and Duke of Edinburgh Bronze awards by Brian Pinto, Explorer Scout commissioner for Woking

“It was an absolutely brilliant day,” said Brian. “It was aimed as a chill-out and relaxing event for the Explorers after a term of school and college exams, as well as the long period of restrictions this year of limited activities for all youth organisations.

“It was also an opportunity for some of the new Scouts joining us next term to meet the Explorers from the five units in Woking.”