Local music group help to lead national ‘thank you’

A GROUP based in Woking helped to lead the nation in a moment of music during Thank You Day for the work of everyone who has been helping others during the pandemic.

Together with Music, the national extension of Intergenerational Music Making, gathered at Kettlewell House Care Home in Horsell with residents, staff, local churchgoers and children to sing along to a new recording of the Fleetwood Mac hit Don’t Stop.

Together with Music, led by Charlotte Miller, in glasses holding sign, at the Thank You Day singalong in Horsell with care home residents and staff and local churchgoers and children

The rousing song, which includes the lyrics, “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow … it’ll soon be here … It’ll be better than before … yesterday’s gone,” was re-recorded by music stars Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jamie Cullum, to which people up and down the country sang along.

The singalong in Woking was led by IMM and Together with Music founder Charlotte Miller, who lives in Horsell, and the programme director Emily Abbott.

Together with Music staff and connectors were treated to free tickets to Wimbledon on Monday

Emily said the gathering was brilliant and it was a pleasure to see other groups gathered around the country joining in.

“There were some wonderful moments up and down the country,” she said.

Emily and seven other members of the group’s core team and connectors from across the UK were given free Centre Court tickets to Wimbledon on Monday as part of the tennis championships’ recognition of inspirational people and groups over the past 18 months.

The Together with Music connectors link local schools and care homes in interacting through music.

Where possible, the elderly residents and staff meet in person and there are also virtual meetings.

The singalong is linked to a pilot intergenerational hub that could spread across the UK

Thank You Day was supported by Woking Borough Council, which encouraged borough residents to write special messages of thanks to individuals and local groups which have helped them through the pandemic.

The council created a special page on its Woking Community Forum engagement website, www.woking.gov.uk/thankyou, so messages can be posted.

Liam Lyons, the Mayor of Woking, said: “The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for a great many people, but the hardship has brought out the very best in our communities. From health and social care professionals, to third-sector workers and volunteers, Woking thanks you for the extraordinary effort and the care you have given to the most vulnerable residents.”

Ayesha Azad, the council leader, added: “Thank you to everyone that has played their part to keep Woking safe and continues to do so.”