Garden science study centre open at Wisley

RHS Wisley has opened the doors to Hilltop, the UK’s first centre of scientific excellence for horticulture.

MUCH TO LEARN – A look inside Hilltop and the information available to visitors

At £35million, Hilltop is the Royal Horticultural Society’s largest single investment in science, and will enable in-depth studies into the critical issues facing gardeners.

Around 70 scientists and students will be based there, with research focusing on helping gardeners adapt to the challenges posed by climate change, pest and disease, and the role gardens and plants play in supporting health and wellbeing.

REFLECTING – Ann-Marie Powell, designer of the Wildlife Garden and the World Food Garden, two of the three ‘living laboratory’ spaces at Hilltop. In the background is a bug hotel

The striking building is home to unparalleled collections, including 25,000 entomology specimens, 90,000 dried plants in the Herbarium, and a library of more than 28,000 books, artworks and items of horticultural literature dating back 500 years.

The centre also contains an exhibition space, auditorium, teaching studios, laboratories, offices and a café. Visitors can interact with research as hands-on features explore key themes of health, biodiversity and the environment.

Three inspiring “living laboratory” garden spaces around the building have been designed by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold-medal winners.

Sue Biggs, RHS director general, said: “The opening of RHS Hilltop ushers in a new golden era of gardening science. The UK’s 30 million gardeners can play a significant role in mitigating climate change, preventing the spread of pests and diseases and understanding how gardens make us feel better.”

TALL STORY – Stilt-walkers Katie and Tink with visitor Jan

The £35m total cost of creating Hilltop is part of the society’s £160 million long-term strategic investment programme in horticulture. It has committed £120 million from its own resources and attracting £40 million from generous supporters.

The RHS has raised £13m towards the building and surrounding gardens, which includes support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and M3 Local Enterprise Partnership, as well as a number of charitable trusts and foundations, individual donors, and society members.

More than £1m was raised from the Members’ Appeal, including the sponsorship of over 1,000 Herbarium boxes.

Some £22m came from RHS reserves and £13m through external funding.

VISITORS to RHS Wisley must pre-book a time slot through www.rhs.org.uk, but no further booking is required for Hilltop. Entry to Hilltop is from 10am to 5.30, last entry 5pm, with numbers monitored and controlled by the Wisley team.