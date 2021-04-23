Fundraiser Juliet invited to reopen adventure farm

A SIX-YEAR-OLD Knaphill girl has raised £500 to support the animals at an adventure farm while it was closed because of the pandemic.

Juliet Sherringham with one of the residents of Hobbledown Farm

Juliet Sherringham was invited to cut a ribbon for the reopening of Hobbledown Farm, near Epsom after collecting the money by doing sponsored walks and baking cakes that she sold to neighbours.

Juliet was prompted to raise the money after being given pet chickens for her birthday.

She was invited to Hobbledown for its reopening and given a tour.

Juliet cuts the ribbon at the grand reopening of Hobbledown Farm

“I had the best day ever and I was so happy to cuddle the animals! I am not scared of lizards anymore,” Juliet said.

Her mother Simona said she has been very determined to complete the various activities.

“She’s been very driven and wants to pick up litter in the neighbourhood and become an ‘eco-monitor’ at school,” she said.

A spokesman for the adventure farm said: “It’s been a tough year but a little girl has managed to put a big smile on our faces by showing her community spirit.

“Here’s a big thank you to Juliet for being so thoughtful,”