Gift hampers for the heroes of lockdown

HAMPERS of gifts from independent local businesses are to be given to lockdown heroes who have helped other people during the pandemic.

The Woking branch of Titan Storage Solutions who are running the #TitanHeroHamper initiative

One of the suppliers of the gifts is Two Ducks in St John’s.

The initiative is being run by Titan Storage Solutions, which has a branch in Woking.

A company spokesman said: “As we now come out of another challenging national lockdown, Titan wants to celebrate its local branch communities by treating four lockdown heroes to a gift from their Hero Hamper. All gifts in the Hero Hamper have been purchased from local, independent businesses.”

Gift hamper from Two Ducks

The company is asking for nominations and suggests they could be keyworkers; children who have been brave during the lockdown; volunteers, such as those for mental health helplines and food banks; people who have done something to make a difference, whether to one person or a whole community; a parent who has juggled all the extra work they have face.

Dan O’Sullivan, Titan Storage Solutions national manager, said: “We have all worked hard to keep positive through the winter lockdown, but we know that so many people have gone above and beyond to help others, be brave, and make a difference in their local community.

“We also know how hard it has been for small local businesses, which is why we wanted to purchase meaningful products for the Hero Hamper that would help make the most impact in our communities.”

You can nominate your lockdown heroes by tagging them on the pinned post of Titan Storage Solutions’ Facebook page by 11.59pm on Friday 30 April. Winners will be announced on 3 May.