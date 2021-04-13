Community asked to ‘just move’ and support school’s Wellbeing Hub

DOOR IS ALWAYS OPEN –Head of school David Gunning, catching the mood by dressing informally with the Easter holidays only hours away, at the invaluable Wellbeing Hub

THE Friends of Brookwood School have organised a fundraising Just Move event in support of the primary school’s Wellbeing Hub.

Just Move, set up to see far how far the school and community can travel as a group, has already raised more than £1,800 towards a target of £5,000.

It brings together children, families and the community to help develop the hub, an indoor space in the school used to provide pastoral support to children, staff and families, enhance support for children with additional learning needs, and host special events.

The hub, which would also support the wider community, will be refurbished to develop a high-quality sensory room with additional specialist resources.

David Gunning, head of school, said: “Sensory lighting, wall mats and a range of resources, such as sand, toys and occupational therapy equipment in the wellbeing hub would help a variety of needs for the children.

“We’d also like soft furnishings and an art therapy corner, with books and games to help with issues such as mental health, bereavement and family separation.”

ROOM TO IMPROVE – The funds raised will go towards refurbishing the hub and increasing specialist resources, such as sensory equipment

There are two elements to Just Move: a 2km kids’ route within the school grounds for children to run, jog or walk, and a similar community event with a route and distance of participants’ choosing, although ideally passing the school, and in accordance with Government guidelines at the time.

The school route is on Friday 23 April, with community involvement, which can also include cycling, on the following two days. It can also be completed on a treadmill or personalised route.

Those taking part are asked to email a picture of themselves with, if possible, Brookwood Primary School in the background, to brookwoodjustmove@hotmail.com, and to record their activity and distance.

For more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com and search for fobsvirtualevent.