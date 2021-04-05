Cathy strides out on war memorials walk for Poppy Appeal

THE distance from The Cenotaph in London to Dunkirk in France will be covered by a sponsored walker raising money for the Poppy Appeal.

Cathy Corner will be setting off on Saturday 10 April to walk to and from the war memorials at Bisley and West End until she has completed the 133 miles.

INSPIRING – The display that Cathy set up on her front lawn for Remembrance Day last year

Cathy, who lives in Bisley, was aiming to raise at least £1,000 for the Royal British Legion appeal but has already beaten that target through online sponsorship.

She was inspired to do the walk after talking to a man who was admiring the display she set up on her front lawn for Remembrance Day last year. “He told me his father had been rescued from Dunkirk during the Second World War evacuation,” she said.

STEPPING UP – Cathy Corner, who will be carrying a poppy wreath while walking to raise money for the Royal British Legion

“Unfortunately, his uncle was killed and couldn’t be brought home. I wanted to find a way to bring home all the brave young people that gave their lives.”

Cathy will be carrying a poppy wreath on the three-mile round trip between Bisley and West End. She aims to walk 12 miles a day for the first four days and then nine miles a day, finishing at Bisley on Saturday 25 April.

“COVID has had a big impact on the Poppy Appeal, which provides support for all the members of our armed forces and their families and has done so since 1921,” added Cathy, who will be doing a sponsored walk for the first time.

“I hope people will give what they can to help support this fantastic charity.”

She has completed some practice walks on the route while pushing her eight-month-old grandson Theo in his buggy but will be on her own over the two weeks.

Cathy can be sponsored at www.justgiving.com – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cathy-corner