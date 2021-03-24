Author’s lockdown novel gets Judy Murray endorsement

AN author who started writing after attending an Open University course is working on his fourth book as part of two series of novels.

Ian Anderson wrote his first crime thriller, The Anniversary, during the first pandemic lockdown last year and is part-way through a sequel.

NOVEL APPROACH – Ian Anderson with the three books he has written

The first book has been endorsed by Judy Murray, the tennis coach and mother of top player Andy.

He has also published two comedy dramas, the first of which began as an assignment at an OU creative writing course.

Ian, who was born in Fife, Scotland, but has lived in Pyrford for 25 years, was an accountant who moved into technology sales.

After writing two chapters of a book for the OU course, he decided to complete the novel and created Jack’s Lottery Plan, about a man trying to work his way into the inner circle of a friend who has won the Lottery and wants to share it with those closest to him.

Ian has written a sequel, Jack’s Big Surprise, both of which he self-published a few years ago.

His technology sales work dried up in November 2019 and then he had a hip operation, followed by weeks of recuperation and then the first lockdown.

“I thought it would be good to write the next book and started work,” Ian said.

The Anniversary revolves around a man who takes deadly revenge on the people he holds responsible for the death of his family in a road accident.

Ian said he doesn’t know where the ideas for his books come from and doesn’t have a set routine for writing.

He writes every day, but the timing varies and he does not force himself into a pattern.

“I have a rough plan for each chapter. Some days I will write a scene or a couple of thousand words and on other days I will work on revising or on descriptions,” he said.

Judy Murray’s endorsement in The Sunday Post

Ian said he pictures the story, which helps him describe it, leading to several people suggesting that his books would make good TV or film adaptations.

“I enjoy writing and it allows me to use my imagination,” he said.

Ian said his readers are inspiring him to continue with both series of books as they keep asking him what will happen next. He hopes to complete The Deal¸ a sequel to The Anniversary, in the summer.

Each book takes about six months to write, which Ian says allows for ideas to develop.

“If I was doing it full time from nine to five, I would write a book in a month, but the way I write, new ideas and different traits of characters come to mind,” he said.

The settings are all fictional, although roughly in London and the South East.

Ian went to university in Scotland and then moved to London for work before settling in Pyrford with his wife and daughter.

“I’m pretty settled here,” he said.

Judy Murray has a column in The Sunday Post in Scotland and Ian’s brother spotted that she wanted to hear about crime novels by Scottish authors that she could read in lockdown.

Ian wrote to her about The Anniversary, earning him a mention in Murray’s column.

“It was good to get a mention and it generated a few sales,” he said.

Ian shares his name with the frontman of the band Jethro Tull. The other Ian Anderson, well-known for playing the flute while standing on one leg, was also born in Fife and has lived in England for many years.

“I’ve never been physically mistaken for the other Ian Anderson, but he was useful when I was working in technology sales,” Ian said.

“If someone brought his name up, I would know roughly what age they were,” he said.

Ian intends to continue writing both series and has had an indication of an interest from a publisher.

The books are currently available on Amazon and signed copies can be bought at the Nest Home & Café in Ripley, which is serving takeaway food and drink.