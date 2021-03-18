MP urges businesses to enter CREST21 awards

BUSINESSES across Surrey have been encouraged by Jonathan Lord, the Woking MP, to enter the CREST21 Sustainable Business Awards and gain the recognition that they deserve in helping to protect the environment.

Mr Lord was speaking in advance of the closing date of Saturday 20 March for the inaugural CREST21 awards, the first of their kind in the county.

The awards are open to all businesses and organisations operating in Surrey and will take place as a live streamed online event.

They were founded by the News & Mail, in association with the University of Surrey’s Centre for Environment and Sustainability and are supported by headline sponsor Surrey County Council.

Mr Lord said: “Many Woking businesses take the environment and sustainability very seriously indeed and it would be great for them to get the recognition that they deserve.

Woking MP Jonathan Lord is encouraging businesses across Surrey to apply to the CREST 21 Business Awards

“I particularly welcome the addition of the Resilience in Crisis Award. Following the events of the past year, which have highlighted the importance and benefits of protecting the environment and promoting more sustainable working and lifestyle habits, this category is relevant to us all.”

The awards, which are free to enter, offer five categories, and you can enter more than one. These are: Transforming Food, Going Circular, Efficiency Champion, Sustainability Impact, and Resilience in Crisis.

A sixth accolade will be given to CREST21 Sustainability Hero, an award given by the judges to the business or individual who has shown outstanding performance in all aspects of sustainability.

The winner of the Sustainability Hero of the Year Award will receive a place on a University of Surrey week-long masters level module through its Centre for Environment and Sustainability. Other category winners will receive a sustainability consultation session with one of the centre’s leading experts.

Mr Lord added: “These awards have an important role to play in helping to consolidate or underline efforts to protect the environment at a local, national and global level.”

* FREE to enter and with categories to allow every business – large or small – to put themselves in the spotlight and celebrate the contribution they make towards our environment and community, organisations should send in their entries now – visit www.crestawardssurrey.co.uk or email crest@wokingnewsandmail.org to be sent an entry form.