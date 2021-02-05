Keynote speakers unveiled for CREST21 Awards

EXPERT speakers have been unveiled for the CREST21 Awards, Surrey’s inaugural business sustainability awards.

Sustainable living expert Joanna Yarrow

The speakers will be sharing their knowledge and experience in driving sustainability forward, as well as celebrating the achievements of shortlisted companies and category winners in the free-to-enter awards, which promote local firms with policies and practices that support the environment.

Joanna Yarrow is one of the UK’s leading experts in sustainable living. She specialises in making green living attractive and accessible to broad audiences through a combination of broadcasting, writing and consulting.

“Events of the past year have shown more starkly than ever how important it is to respect and enhance the natural ecosystems and human skills we all depend on. Positive change to protect the environment and promote more sustainable working and lifestyle habits benefits us all – by enhancing everyday lives today as well as creating a resilient future we can all thrive in,” said Joanna.

“Nothing is more powerful than a good example, which is why I’m delighted to be involved in the CREST21 Business Awards, celebrating the efforts of individuals and organisations championing sustainability and creating positive impact for people and planet, and inspiring and motivating innovation going forward.

Senior lecturer at Surrey University’s Centre for Environment and Sustainability, Ian Christie

Another keynote speaker will be Ian Christie, senior lecturer at the Centre for Environment and Sustainability in Surrey. He is knowledge exchange coordinator for CUSP (Centre for the understanding of Sustainable Prosperity).

“It’s a pleasure to be involved in the CREST21 Business Awards. This is a year of huge significance for action on climate change, environment and shaping a zero-carbon economy,” said Ian.

“It’s not just about global and national policy – but about what we can all do locally too. So, it’s great to be highlighting the innovations from individuals and organisations in and around Woking who are contributing to the worldwide transition to sustainable business.”

The third speaker is Ruth Nic Aoidh, an executive director at McLaren Automotive. Ruth will explain how the innovative, lightweight technology of the Woking-based supercar maker is contributing towards the future mobility agenda, as part of the inaugural awards event being held at the WWF’s Living Planet Centre in Woking on 20 May.

McLaren Automotive Executive Director Ruth Nic Aoidh

The Surrey CREST21 Business Awards have been founded by the Woking News & Mail, in association with the University of Surrey’s Centre for Environment and Sustainability (CES) and supported by headline sponsor Surrey County Council.

“Surrey County Council is delighted to be headline sponsor as it demonstrates our commitment to working with businesses in the county to tackle climate change,” said Cllr Natalie Bramhall, SCC cabinet member for environment and climate change. “The CREST21 awards highlight the importance of the business sector in reducing carbon emissions in Surrey to achieve our overall aim of being net zero carbon by 2050.”

There are five awards to enter. Entry is free and open to any organisation, large, small or individual, that is operating in or around the greater Woking area.

More information on how to enter can be found on the awards website, www.crestawardssurrey.co.uk.

* THERE is still an opportunity to sponsor the awards. Organisations interested in taking a lead as a CREST21 media sponsor can request an information pack by emailing crest@wokingnewsandmail.org