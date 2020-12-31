Let there be lights

RESIDENTS in Goldsworth Park, Maybury and Windlesham have won prizes in the Light Up Your Home competition in aid of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices and Wellbeing Care.

The competition winner in Kenton Way, Goldsworth Park

The first prize went to a house in Kenton Way with the family winning £500.

Second prize of £100 went to a house in Lavender Road, Maybury, with third place going to residents in Thorndown Lade, Windlesham, with a prize of £70.

The second place in Lavender Road, Maybury

The competition was run in conjunction with Seymours Estate Agents, who put up boards outside

the houses of entrants so passers-by could vote for their favourite and donate to the charities. The organisers had planned to give away a family Merlin Pass for the winner with day passes and hampers for the runners-up, but these had to be replaced by cash prizes because of the new coronavirus restrictions.