Other News

Let there be lights

December 31, 2020 comments off

RESIDENTS in Goldsworth Park, Maybury and Windlesham have won prizes in the Light Up Your Home competition in aid of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices and Wellbeing Care.

The competition winner in Kenton Way, Goldsworth Park

The first prize went to a house in Kenton Way with the family winning £500.

Second prize of £100 went to a house in Lavender Road, Maybury, with third place going to residents in Thorndown Lade, Windlesham, with a prize of £70.

The second place in Lavender Road, Maybury

The competition was run in conjunction with Seymours Estate Agents, who put up boards outside

the houses of entrants so passers-by could vote for their favourite and donate to the charities. The organisers had planned to give away a family Merlin Pass for the winner with day passes and hampers for the runners-up, but these had to be replaced by cash prizes because of the new coronavirus restrictions.

Recommended For You

Calling speakers for TEDxWoking 2021

Bench in memory of well-known village stalwart

Taking care of our tranquil waterway

DJ bags interviews with stars for Christmas broadcast

About the Author: Editorial Team