Christmas Tree Festival will light up St Peter’s Church

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas – especially at St Peter’s Church in Old Woking, which hosts its Christmas Tree Festival this weekend.

The church will be filled with around 30 Christmas trees, decorated to the theme of Life in Lockdown

The biennial event will see the church filled with around 30 Christmas trees creatively decorated by local groups, businesses and families with the theme “Life in Lockdown”.

There will be plenty of festive cheer, as well as outdoor activities and a table top sale, selling handmade gifts just in time for Christmas.

You will have the opportunity to vote for your favourite tree, leading to a prize giving ceremony on Zoom for the top three trees. Entry is free, but there will be a donations box in the church – all monies raised will be split between Woking Hospice and a reordering project for the chancel area in St Peter’s.

Coronavirus guidelines will be in place, so please take a mask and be prepared to wait outside if another household is already inside.

The festival is on from noon to 7pm on Saturday, and 11am-4pm Sunday at the church in Church Street.