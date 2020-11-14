Big Bear is back, on charity calendar

THE giant teddy that entertained people during the first lockdown with his everchanging costumes is now featured on a fundraising calendar.

Sue Hallam and Big Bear with the fundraising calendar on Sunday – when he was dressed to mark a Remembrance commemoration

Big Bear was dressed up in different outfits as he sat in a Chobham driveway over 62 days in the spring and summer, bringing smiles to the faces of passers-by.

His many guises were devised by his owners, Sue and Tony Hallam, who live in Burr Hill Lane.

Sue has used 24 pictures to produce a 2021 calendar raising money for the Chobham-based Children With Special Needs Foundation (CWSNF).

“Big Bear’s appearance at our gate each day brought a lot of pleasure to children and adults who passed by or followed him on Facebook each day,” she said. “I had thought about making a collage of photographs but decided to create a calendar, with the profits going to a charity.”

Sue and Tony won Big Bear in a raffle at a fundraising event run by CWSNF, so it was the obvious choice as beneficiary.

The initial print run of 100 copies sold quickly so the charity has paid for 100 more to be produced.

“They cost £5 each, including a donation, but many people have generously given more than that,” added Sue.

To buy a calendar, call Sue on 01276 858653, charity chairman Gordon Parris on 01276 858608 or call at Pasha’s restaurant in Chobham High Street.