Leisure centres locked down again

THE leisure centres in Woking operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Woking Borough Council have closed their doors for the second time this year in response to the four-week lockdown.

Pool in the Park, Woking Leisure Centre and Woking Sportsbox are all shut until 2 December due to the new restrictions.

Leisure centres and sports facilities are again closing their doors as the second, four week lockdown begins

“Now that the colder weather and darker nights are with us our centres are more valuable than ever in providing lots of options for people to be active,” said Ivan Horsfall Turner, managing director of Freedom Leisure. “The centre teams are frustrated at having to close once more but are really looking forward to getting back to what they do best – making sure all our customers have the best fitness and leisure experience.”

Freedom Leisure have said customers will not lose out financially. Those who pay monthly for a membership or for swimming lessons will and have paid already in November will not pay anything until January 2021.

Payments due later in the month will not be collected and the next payment will be in December. Those with a pre-paid membership will have an additional month added.

The council said outdoor facilities such as children’s play areas, outdoor gyms, multi-use games areas and skate parks will remain open.