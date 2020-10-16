Free canvas bag in three designs

SHOPPERS have the opportunity to carry home a free reusable canvas bag when they visit Woking today and on Saturday and the same days next week.

Woking Shopping will have 2,000 bags up for grabs, offering them to people who spend at least £20 in the town centre.

Three designs of a special canvas bag are on offer to shoppers in Woking

The bags will be given away at a kiosk opposite Ryman in the Peacocks Centre’s Bandstand Mall. Visitors simply need to show receipts for items adding up to the required amount to receive a bag.

“Woking Shopping commissioned talented graphic designer Sophia Sellick to create the designs for the bags, with three stunning patterns to choose from,” said a spokesman. “Shoppers spending throughout the whole promotion can look forward to taking home the full set.

“These stylishly designed canvas bags are so useful for having with you on the go. They’re the perfect size for carrying all your essentials, from your groceries to your workout gear.”

The promotion will take place between 11am and 6pm on Friday and Saturday 16 and October and on Friday Saturday 23 and24October.

The initiative follows and offer last year which saw shoppers “converting” their spend in Woking to receive a reusable coffee cup.

Rowen de Grauw, Woking Shopping’s customer experience manager, said: “We are thrilled to be offering a promotional giveaway in the centre again this Autumn. We’re all very proud of our home town, so it’s great to be able to make such fashionable designs widely available as a special thank-you to our dedicated shoppers, especially during these challenging times.”

More details and terms and conditions can be found at www.wokingshopping.co.uk.