Pupils’ bounce-a-thon helps the hospice

PUPILS at a Horsell school have raised more than £1,400 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice through a sponsored mufti day and bounce-a-thon.

BOUNCING AROUND – Children at St. Andrew’s School celebrate the success of their fundraising bounce-a-thon and mufti day, with house colour yellow prominent – even the drink is colour co-ordinated

he children of Club House at St. Andrew’s, ably assisted by their teachers, raised funds for their chosen charity by taking on the daunting task of completing 10,000 bounces of a ball during breaktime in their year-group bubbles.

St. Andrew’s has four houses, clubs, hearts, diamonds and spades, with each house selecting a charity to support for the year and then putting on events to raise money for it.

Pupils raised £1,400 for Woking and Sam Beare Hospices by racking up a staggering 10,000 ball bounces between their year group bubbles

All the children in the senior school, aged seven to 13, took part in the mufti day, which was to wear something yellow, the colour of Clubs House.

The Clubs House children then did the bounce-a-thon, raising sponsorship from any parent, regardless of house.

Spirits were high as the klaxon sounded to start the event, and to a background of fun and laughter the teams completed an impressive total of 14,018 bounces in just 20 minutes.

Darren Davis, head of Clubs House, said: “Given the current restrictions preventing our planned cake sale, we wanted to create an event that brought the school community together to raise money for such a worthwhile local charity that is close to many people’s hearts.

The daunting task was completed during a single break time

“The children had a great time and I’m really proud of the amount we have been able to raise through the generosity of our parents and staff.”

Rhona Byrne, community fundraiser at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, added: “Thank you for continuing to support us during these challenging and unprecedented times, and please pass on my thanks to all the pupils who took part in the event.”