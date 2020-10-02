Crackdown on HGVs driving through village

SURREY Police are writing to a skip hire company whose drivers have been persistently ignoring the 7.5 tonne weight limit on Chobham High Street.

The owners of 15 lorries which weigh 44-tonnes and recorded as breaking the law will also be warned by police, following the community’s HGV Watch 2020 in the road.

MP Michael Gove records an interview with HGV Watch 2020 organiser Carole Mancini for his Facebook page

Over 10 days in September, volunteers recorded a total of 392 overweight lorries driving thought the restricted village conservation area. The vehicles were identified as belonging to 195 companies, but many had no commercial markings.

HGV Watch organiser Carole Mancini has been contacting the chief executives and managing directors of offending companies via the LinkedIn professional networking website.

“I’ve so far communicated on LinkedIn with 23 companies, representing 73 HGVs, and 15 have responded, representing 56 lorries,” she said.

A 44-tonne articulated lorry photographed by a volunteer at the end of Chobham High Street

“Twelve companies took immediate action and have briefed their drivers to re-route to avoid the High Street. Some have given drivers extra time make their deliveries, so that they don’t have to use the road.

“Three companies have promised to investigate our reports that their HGVs are breaking the law.”

Carole had been joined on Friday morning during HGV Watch 2020 by Surrey Heath MP Michael Gove, who saw several lorry drivers breaking the law.

“There is a significant problem in Chobham High Street with many large HGVs simply not obeying the rules,” he said. “I realise the police have a lot to do but I am going to contact the borough commander to see what he can do to prevent this abuse.”

Carole added that she pleased at the response to the approaches from HGV Watch and intended to run “spot check” days.

“We have had a lot of success in the short term but there is still more to be done. It will be good in the long term if we can, with official help, reduce the number of offending to around 10%.”