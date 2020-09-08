Positive COVID-19 test at Woking school

SEVERAL children at a Woking secondary school are self-isolating after being in close contact with a pupil who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents of pupils at The Winston Churchill School in St John’s were told on Monday that a Year 7 child had been found to have the virus.

Several children at the Winston Churchill School are self isolating after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19

“The small number of children who have been in direct, prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days,” said headteacher Zöe Johnson-Walker.

The pupil had not shown any coronavirus symptoms, but Public Health England had confirmed the infection and she was reassured the school had taken all necessary steps to reduce the risk of transmission.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but I am continuing to monitor the situation and I am working closely with Public Health England,” the letter sent out to parents says.

“This situation was likely to occur at some point and may well be repeated throughout the term, as it is difficult to predict the course of this virus.”

Valley End Infant School at Chobham has also told a group of pupils, and staff members, to self-isolate due to a Year 1 child testing positive for coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, a child in Rabbit Class has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus,” headteacher Richard Mead told parents on Friday last week. “Therefore, as detailed in previous letters and following Surrey County Council and government guidelines, all staff and pupils within the ‘bubble’ must self-isolate for 14 days.”

