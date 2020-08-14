Yellows set for ‘transitional season’

WESTFIELD chairman Steve Perkins is expecting his club to undergo a transitional season after a summer of big change.

The Yellows have lost almost all of their squad from last term – including star forwards Max Blackmore and Aaron Watson – and so new head coach Simon Lane has his work cut out to bring together a fresh group.

And Perkins is well aware of the challenges the gaffer faces.

“Simon hasn’t got an easy task, and there might be ups and downs along the way,” Perkins told the News & Mail.

“But he’s got the full support of everybody at the club and I believe we’ll be going in the right direction.

“We go onto the pitch wanting to win every game that we play.

Westfield chairman Steve Perkins

“But the reality is that it’s a rebuilding year for us, consolidating our position as an Isthmian League team.

“We’re optimistic but we’re also realistic, and I think we’ll have done exceptionally well if we reach the play-offs.”

Westfield’s pre-season programme has already begun, with their next fixtures a double-header at Woking Park this Saturday against Knaphill and Frimley Green.

Westfield found immediate success at step four of non-League football following their promotion in 2018.

They reached the play-offs in 2019 and looked likely to do the same in 2020 until the season was annulled due to the pandemic.

And Perkins is delighted with how his club’s reputation has grown in that time.

The advertisement for their head-coach position produced in excess of 30 applications – including from candidates with experience of management in National League South.

For more on this story, see the 13 August edition of the News & Mail