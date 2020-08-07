Woking FC Ladies get on their bikes for first-team

A GROUP of Woking Ladies football players are cycling from Guildford to Brighton to raise money for the men’s first-team player budget.

The women are swapping their boots for bikes for the 42-mile ride along the Downs Link.

WHEELS IN MOTION – (From left) Tori Walters, Flick Levett, Shelley Hankins, Mia Dempsey, Jon Bloomfield, Roz Markham, Elizabeth Walters and Jodie Selley prepare for their fundraising bike ride

Jodie Selley, who will be taking part in the ride on Sunday 30 August, said the fundraising was a thank you to men’s manager Alan Dowson, who has led training sessions for the women’s team and for girls at a local club.

“Times are tough and we want to help,” Jodie said.

Jon Bloomfield, the Woking Ladies manager, will be covering the route at home with his bike on a stand.

Jodie has set a target of £1,000, which is being raised through posts on social media, and collected more than £200 in the first five days of the campaign.

She is the sister of former Arsenal player Ian Selley, who made 97 appearances for the Cards between 2003 and 2007 after injuries ended his top-flight career.

He went on to join other non-league sides and, more recently, the Arsenal training camp in Dubai as a coach.

Jodie became a Cards fan after visiting the Kingfield stadium to watch her brother play and has been working behind the bar for 12 years.

She played football as a youngster and joined the women’s team when it was set up three years ago.

Before the 2019-20 season was cut short by coronavirus, Woking Ladies first team were top of Thames Valley Counties Women’s Football League Division 1, having won nine of their 11 matches.

“We’re really looking forward to next season. We have a strong squad and have had a few new faces join us,” Jodie said.