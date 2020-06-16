Young footballers score a big win for charity

GOLDSWORTH Park Rangers is celebrating its latest big win after raising more than £30,000 as part of their fundraising challenge.

PAW EFFORT – Club mascot Wishbone tries his hand in goal

The youth football club have raised the money for local children’s charities under their fund-raising GPR – Together for Charity banner. The club, also a charity, have more than 600 boys and girls on their books, across 50 teams.

Although this year’s end-of-season tournament was cancelled because of coronavirus, each team were set a back-garden challenge to score 2,020 goals over a weekend, split between the players in their team.

BACK OF THE NET – No half measures for Kirsty from u12 Pumas as she blasts in another penalty

Each child was asked to seek sponsorship, with half the money raised going to the club and the other half split between two other charities, Halo Children’s Foundation, which supports children suffering from bereavement, and Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, which care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Lee Swain, the club chairman, said: “We are so thankful to all our players, their families and all our volunteers who got behind the challenge. It was great to see the photos and videos of the kids enjoying their weekend and we are grateful for the sponsorship.

“To have raised £30,000 was beyond our wildest dreams and we are proud to be supporting two other charities.”

Among the variety of feats achieved, George from GPR Stags kicked off his challenge by wearing 140 items of clothing, taking off each item every time he scored a penalty. Others shot the ball blindfolded while others took their penalties on group zoom calls in fancy dress.

DRESSED FOR ACTION – George from GPR Stags began his challenge wearing 140 items of clothing and removed one each time he scored

“We are really glad that the children all enjoyed the weekend,” said Lee.

In addition, there were also a number of individual sponsored challenges, including one undertaken by Alan Dowson, manager of Woking Football Club, as he ran 20 laps – 15 miles – around Goldsworth Park Lake.

Lee added: “We were also most grateful when Alan Dowson offered to raise money for the club – this was a really generous gesture. As chairman, I am proud of all our members that participated this weekend and I can’t thank them enough”.

Alongside Alan, members also carried out a 20.20km run, a 100km cycle, an eight-hour penalty shoot-out and a darts challenge to score 2020 bullseyes.

Goldsworth Park Rangers Youth has been providing youth football for players of all ages and abilities since 1983.

To donate to the charity fundraiser click here: http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/GPRtournament2020