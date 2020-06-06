Free online event to help businesses get back on track

WOKING Chamber of Commerce has organised a free online event aimed at helping businesses get back on track.

The webinar entitled How to sell – and bring your business back to life will take place on Tuesday 9 June at 12 noon.

The webinar How to Sell and bring you business back to life, will be led by Exceptional Leader Academy head Dene Stuart

It will be led by Dene Stuart, a Woking-based businessman who runs the Exceptional Leader Academy and who was, for several years, advertising sales director of the Daily Mirror.

“This webinar will help you if you don’t feel right about selling to people who may have more than enough on their plate at the moment and are having a tough time,” he said. “Or perhaps you have lost confidence in your products or services and can’t see why people would want them, or maybe you are worried that your company might fail or you could lose your job.

“If any of these issues affect you, you will get real value from the webinar as I will be addressing all these issues.”

The event will cover such topics as ‘Overcoming the fear of selling in these challenging times’, ‘Having faith in the products and services you are selling’, ‘Setting out to help rather than gain a quick sale’ and ‘Making sure you sell what the customer actually wants’.

The free webinar can be booked at www.wokingchamber.org.uk/events or by contacting Paul Webster, either at paul@wokingchamber.org.uk or 01276 423781.