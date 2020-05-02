Family teamwork on scrubs

A WOKING mother and daughter team have joined the national effort to supply scrubs for health workers and have delivered a batch of 10 to Woking Hospice.

Jane Turner and her daughter Laura joined a Facebook group called For The Love of Scrubs, started by Ashleigh Linsdell, a nurse. The group has 40,000 members, machinists and area organisers.

Laura Turner with some of the scrubs tops

Jane said that she and Laura delivered 10 sets of scrubs to the hospice. They also make scrub hats and drawstring wash bags which nursing staff can take home and put into their washing machine with their used scrubs inside.

Jane, who lives in Sutton Green, does the cutting and makes the trousers while Laura, in Godalming, makes the tops.

The scrubs are tied with ribbon with “thank you” messages stitched inside

Laura, who has been furloughed from her job at a marketing company in Woking, shops for Jane and when she delivers the groceries collects the material for the scrubs.

“I have been sewing all my life, so it seems the most useful way to keep busy,” Jane said.

“Laura, having been furloughed, wanted to do something worthwhile with her time. We bought 35 metres, splitting the cost between us, and this made the initial 10 sets.

“We have now got a couple of sponsors enabling us to acquire more material.”