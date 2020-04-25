Join in the Breakfast Birdwatch

THERE’S nothing like a burst of birdsong to lift the spirits during these difficult times. Just seeing birds feeding, or soaring in the sky, can brighten your day. So how about a spot of birdwatching after you get up?

The RSPB nature conservation charity has launched Breakfast Birdwatch, where those in isolation observe birds from their home between 8am and 9am on weekdays. It’s a time when many in lockdown would have been commuting to work, doing the school run, or otherwise unable to enjoy the splendour of nature.

Robins can be remarkably bold birds, allowing people to get close when they are on feeders

“Spring brings a buzz of activity from birds and other wildlife alike,” said Becca Smith from the RSPB. “Sharing what you can see with others will hopefully help to bring us all a little closer in marvelling at the wonders of nature despite the circumstances

“We believe it’s more important than ever to ensure the people have a powerful connection with the nature on their doorstep.”

The RSPB hopes Breakfast Birdwatch will create a friendly, supportive and engaged community who share via Twitter and Facebook what they can see in their gardens, on their balconies, rooftops and spaces – all while keeping within government guidelines in relation to COVID-19.

This goldfinch has been tempted into a garden by a Nyjer seeds feeder

The RSPB is behind the annual Big Garden Birdwatch, held in January. This year, nearly half-a-million people across the UK, including more than 10,500 in Surrey, spent an hour recording the birds visiting their garden or outdoor space, counting nearly eight million birds in total.

The blue tit topped the Surrey rankings of the most-commonly seen garden birds in the county, with the wood pigeon in second spot and the house sparrow completing the top three. Nationally, the house sparrow, starling and blue tit were at numbers one, two and three.

The RSPB has a handy on-line guide for identifying birds for people taking part in the Breakfast Birdwatch. Find it under “birds and wildlife” at www.rspb.org.uk. Many now working from home will notice birds they might otherwise miss. And it’s the time to look out for migrating birds returning to our doorsteps from warmer climates.

The charity will be sharing helpful guides and positive wildlife stories across its Facebook and Twitter social media channels, helping people to find solace in nature during these difficult times. Use the hashtag #BreakfastBirdwatch and follow @natures voice to get involved with the Breakfast Birdwatch, join the conversation and share your photos, videos, questions and comments.