Dancers wow Rhoda McGaw audience

DANCE Woking’s Boys’ Platform took place last Thursday at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre.

The contemporary-led event, on 12 March, celebrated male dancers and choreographers with a focus on sustainability and the environment.

Dance groups from across Surrey came to display their skills and creativity at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre

Groups came from Woking and across Surrey to participate, some taking their inspiration from James Wilton Dance Company, part of Dance Woking’s spring season.

It was the first time the participants had worked with the set, gaining new skills, team-working and learning how to move around the set safely. Those involved thoroughly enjoyed the experience: “The best bit about the project was seeing everyone’s confidence grow,” said one of the leaders.

Dance Woking encourages peer to peer support for all dancers and aims to give them a platform from which to express themselves

This was followed by a demonstration by professional parkour performer George Mayfield, who showed what the group had learnt to be able to perform.

Then the boys’ groups took their turn on stage. The platform showcased boys just starting out on their dance journey, with groups from Westfield Primary School and Horsell Junior School, to those who have reached world level in their age group.

Soloist Harry Cassin, 12, from Chertsey-based Monarch Studios, was recently selected to represent England in the Dance World Cup this year and showcased his chosen piece.

Dance Woking encourages peer-to-peer support, so it was good to see Wesley Bingwa perform his new solo piece, Freedom.

Wesley Bingwa performs his solo peice Freedom

Wesley returned to the platform after first taking to the stage here in 2014 – at the time he was a student at Woking College taking A level dance, among others. Now, he has just completed a scholarship-funded MA in Choreography at Laban, London, and before that a BA Hons in Dance at De Montfort University, Leicester.

Wesley said: “It’s good to be back where dance started for me. When I first performed here I was inspired by a group from Christ College, it was where the whole drive to be professional dancer started.”

Sam McCaffrey, artistic director Dance Woking said: “The next steps for Wesley are for our organisation to explore how we can continue to support him on his journey establishing himself in professional dance.

“He is passionate about exploring how dance can help those who have been bullied, including the impact of social media on one’s wellbeing. This fits in with an area of work we are also interested in, and we are excited to see how we can support Wesley further.”

Dance Woking is a charity supported by Woking Borough Council, Arts Council England’s Project Grants, Active Surrey and Surrey Community Foundation.

For the full story get the 19 March edition of the News & Mail