New sponsor on board for CREST20 awards

HOLDSWAY, a Woking-based executive recruitment firm, has taken up sponsorship of the Efficiency Champion category in the inaugural CREST20 Sustainable Business Awards.

Launched by the News & Mail, with the University of Surrey’s internationally acclaimed Centre for Environment and Sustainability Studies, the awards are the first of their kind in Surrey.

Holdsway is among a number of early sponsors, including Surrey County Council as headline sponsor, that have been keen to get involved, even before the awards were officially unveiled two weeks ago.

Holdsway’s Founding Partner, Nick Diprose, said: “We love the CREST20 awards and are right behind the Efficiency Champion Award. We believe in supporting sustainable and efficient change through rapid transfer of knowledge, skills and experience.”

Holdsway founding partner Nick Diprose

Holdsway believes in supportive relationships and was headline sponsor of the 2019 Mayford Athletic FC community football tournament and is currently sponsoring Mayford’s under-12 age group. Holdsway’s “Expert Game Changer” branding was created for the club to underline the how community football can change young lives.

The firm has been connected with the University of Surrey since 2018 as a partner firm to its Business School. 2019 saw the publication of their ground-breaking research into managing efficient and sustainable business change using interim executives.

The official launch of the CREST20 awards will be in June, when the scheme opens to entries. Businesses from all sectors and of all sizes will be able to enter any of six categories in relation to their work and projects.

The categories are: Transforming Food, Going Circular, Smarter Transport, Efficiency Champion, Social Innovation and Sustainability Impact, with an additional judges’ choice accolade of Sustainability Hero.

For the full story get the 19 March edition of the News & Mail