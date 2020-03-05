Make Winifred’s special day

STAFF at Oakcroft House Bupa Care Home in West Byfleet have put out a plea to help a resident receive 105 birthday cards for her 105th birthday later this month.

Winifred pictured with Oakcroft House manager Oggie Gelacio

Winifred Keel turns 105 on March 22 and staff at the home hope to present her with the cards to make her feel special.

Oggie Gelacio, who manages the care home, said: “It’s sad to think but, as people get older, they typically have fewer friends to celebrate with, which is why we always try and make a big effort for residents’ birthdays.

“We are hoping that on this occasion the community can pull together in helping us to achieve 105 cards for Winifred, as it’ll really make her day.”

Anyone wishing to send Winifred a card can post one to Winifred Keel, Oakcroft House Bupa Care Home, Oakcroft Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6JG.