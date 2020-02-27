Council marketing team win pancake race glory for second year flipping

WOKING Borough Council’s marketing team fought off a strong challenge from the Woking Gym Club to win the annual town centre pancake race for the second year in a row.

The victorious Woking Borough Council Marketing Team, from left, Jack Gallop, Andy Denner, Alex Jones and Obaid Khawaja, with the Mayor, Beryl Hunwicks and Stanley the mascot (Rory Sellick)

The Ambassadors, New Victoria Theatre, came third in the race organised by Woking ShopMobility.

A Woking Gym Club member digs deep in the final stretch

The fancy dress competition was won by Cranstock – Surrey Choices, with the York Road Project coming second and both teams winning vouchers from Seafarers fish and chips.

Andy Denner, Woking Borough Council’s marketing communications manager, said: “We’re flippin’ delighted to have retained our trophy for a second year running. This year we absolutely battered the competition, so the weeks of pancake eating really did pay off!

“We managed to raise over £100 in the office which will be going to support a very good cause, so thank you to everyone who donated. Those pennies really do add up.

Deputy Mayor Saj Hussain keeps his eye on the prize

“But the real winners are Woking ShopMobility, so a big thank you to their volunteers and sponsors who made the event happen.”

A spokesman for Woking ShopMobility said the event, which is the charity’s main fundraiser, was on track to meet its £1,000 target.

There were 10 teams, including two from ShopMobility, in the event that is held every Shrove Tuesday.

“This year we were very lucky with the weather as it was lovely and sunny and the commentator from Eagle Radio helped to generate a lot of enthusiasm,” the spokesman said.

