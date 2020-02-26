Cake creations land business award nomination

A BAKER who produces celebration cakes from her home in Horsell is in line for a business award.

Esther Bullock, the founder of The Goldfinch Kitchen, is a finalist in the New Business/Start Up of the Year category in The Family Network Recognition National Business Awards.

The cakes include fruit and edible flowers grown in Esther’s Horsell garden

Esther, who started the business less than a year ago, said the name “represents positivity, optimism, inspiration and a sense of adventure” adding “my family and I get so much joy from watching these beautiful little birds feast on seeds in our garden.”

She said her most popular signature style incorporates delicately coloured buttercreams and edible flowers grown in her garden.

“I’m typically contacted with requests for cakes which are elegant, natural and distinctive but also bursting with special flavours, colours and unexpected treats. It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be asked to create something bespoke for each of my clients and I love to ensure it’s always a truly creative and collaborative relationship.”

The fruit is from the local greengrocer Boz’s and eggs from the local farm shop, Tenaker.

“We had over 50 orders last year, which took me by surprise.”

“I am incredibly proud and excited to have been announced as a finalist in The Family Network awards. What I do is very rewarding, but to be recognised for that is a phenomenal feeling.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday 28 March in Bournemouth where they will also be raising funds for PANDAS, the support service for families suffering prenatal and postnatal illnesses.

For more information visit www.thegoldfinchkitchen.com or email info@thegoldfinchkitchen.com.

For the full story get the 20 February edition of the News & Mail