Poppy Appeal is launched

THE Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, was on hand to help launch this year’s Poppy Appeal at the weekend.

Mayor Saj Hussain helps set up the Sainsbury’s Brookwood Poppy Appeal stand with (Left to Right) Hollie Page, Linda Kemeny and branch members Jane Goodman and Beryl Dunham

The team from the Bisley, Knaphill & West End branch of the Royal British Legion are manning a stand at Sainsbury’s Brookwood, with a selection of poppies and poppy memorabilia for sale until Saturday 12 November.

Pictured with the Mayor are, from left to right, Hollie Page, Sainsbury’s customer experience manager, Linda Kemeny, branch Poppy Appeal organiser, and branch members Jane Goodman and Beryl Dunham.

“Woking Air Cadets are also taking part in the Poppy Appeal and their fundraising total will be submitted to the Surrey Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet Competition. We wish them well,” said Linda.

“Also, in Woking town centre, two military vehicles owned by local enthusiasts Dan and Angie Sanderson were attracting considerable interest, particularly from children learning about the importance of the Poppy Appeal.”