I have read a good number of Will Forster's many columns and press releases in the pages of the News & Mail, including letters from the readers.
What would be helpful now that Mr Forster has fulfilled his long-held ambition to become Woking’s MP is to find a way forward to bring about real change.
It is time to restore trust in politicians, rather than rely on the same old cheap party political posturing and a continuation of blaming the previous administration and everyone else.
What would be beneficial is a serious attempt, not simply a privileged access to the Westminster Parliament, to work with councillors and residents to deliver the many pledges he made during his election campaign, for example, to help fix the council's finances, protect local services, secure a fair deal for Woking, fix the NHS, cut the cost of living and clean up our rivers.
This is not the time for gimmicks, such as campaigning hard to strip the former Woking Borough Council chief executive Ray Morgan of his OBE for the mess Woking finds itself in.
At the same time, Mr Forster conveniently forgets that he and the council leader, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, as well as other Liberal Democrats, backed Woking's reckless borrowing, a direct result of the austerity policy adopted by the 2010 Tory/LibDem coalition government which led to severe cuts in local government spending.
That, in turn, resulted in the financial mess many councils now find themselves in. Perhaps he should also start a campaign to strip others of their knighthoods (maybe even some party leaders and colleagues!) as Sir Ed Davey, Sir Nick Clegg and Sir Vince Cable were part of the coalition government.
It's ironic that during council meetings Cllr Barker has, over the past three years, at every opportunity accused the previous administration of a lack of transparency and accountability, unless it is meant to be a distraction.
We seem to have a long way to go, and we all know from Woking's history what happens if the executive and officers lack transparency and accountability.
However, it can only come about through good deeds, whether we are elected to serve residents or as officers.
Unfortunately, it won't come about through campaigns to strip the ex-CEO of his OBE, lip service paid to other pledges, partisan politics while ignoring non-partisan councillors, or blaming the previous administration at every opportunity for Woking council’s debt.
One would hope that Mr Forster owns up to the part he and the LibDems played supporting the reckless borrowing that has resulted in the council's dire financial position, despite the serious concerns, flagged up in 2016 by the late ex-Independent Cllr John Bond (RIP) and a handful of councillors, which were ignored and ridiculed.
Comments
