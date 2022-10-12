Moon rocks provide science inspiration for pupils

LITTLE pieces of the moon have landed at a primary school in St John’s.

All 310 pupils at The Hermitage School embraced the opportunity to get their hands on rare samples of moon rocks and meteorites, so that they could learn more about the solar system.

Redwood Class pupils with rock samples and map of the moon

The lunar samples were collected during some of NASA’s first manned space missions to the moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s, mostly for use by scientists.

Small quantities from these rare samples and meteorites from the main asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars were provided free of charge to the school by the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

Albie using a magnifying glass to examine some rock

The council also provided the educational packs of geologic treasures to inspire young people to get involved in science and astronomy.

During a week-long space-themed interactive experience, pupils studied the little nuggets through magnifying lenses, weighed them and then tested the objects for magnetism.

Nine-year-old Connie described her time with the fragments, saying: “It’s really cool because they are all the way from the moon. Not many people get to visit there.

“This is so interesting, to be able to touch and examine the rocks up close.”

Year 5 Redwood Class teacher Mrs Iqbal said: “The enthusiasm shown by the pupils showed instantly when they were told they were getting their hands on a piece of the moon.

“We are indebted to both NASA and the STFC for making this educational experience out of this world.”