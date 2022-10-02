Hundreds lined up as the Queen went into church

QUEEN Elizabeth II was no stranger to Worplesdon, having visited St Mary’s Church at Perry Hill three times, the first occasion being when she was Princess Elizabeth, as we see in this week’s Peeps into the Past.

This first visit was on Tuesday 30 September 1947, when she was invited by the Hon Andrew Elphinstone and his wife to the christening of their daughter, Rosemary Elizabeth, to whom the princess was a godmother.

ROYAL VISITS- Standing under the awning outside St Mary’s Church, Queen Elizabeth II is surrounded by onlookers during her visit in 1967

The press reported that Princess Margaret also attended, as well as Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, later, of course, to become the Duke of Edinburgh.

One report stated: “The ceremony took place in the beautiful old parish church which was still decorated as for the harvest festival on Sunday. Princess Elizabeth wore a yellow dress, a simply cut brown corduroy coat, with a brown hat with yellow ribbons. The path to the church was lined with people, including many women with prams.

Princess Elizabeth holds her goddaughter Rosemary, with the child’s mother, the Hon Mrs Andrew Elphinstone, behind, in 1947

“Princess Elizabeth posed for photographs holding her godchild. ‘I hope I won’t drop her,’ she remarked with a laugh.”

Mrs Elphinstone was at one time Princess Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting. She was Jean Frances Hambro and had previously been married to Captain Vicary Paul Gibbs, of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. He was killed in action in 1944 in the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Andrew Charles Victor Elphinstone was the second son of Sidney Herbert Buller-Fullerton-Elphinstone. Sidney was the 16th Lord Elphinstone and had married Lady Mary Bowes-Lyon in 1910. Her sister was Elizabeth, wife of George VI, and later the Queen Mother. Therefore, Andrew Elphinstone and the Queen were cousins.

Lord Elphinstone bought St Mary’s rectory in 1918, including 30 acres of land and farm buildings, and renamed it Maryland. A new rectory was built on the opposite side of the A322 Worplesdon Road, while today’s rectory is close to the church.

Andrew Elphinstone became the Rector of St Mary’s in June 1953 and made his home at Maryland. He was godfather to Princess Anne and assisted at her wedding to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973.

The Queen returned to Worplesdon on Saturday 14 January 1967 for the marriage of her goddaughter Rosemary Elphinstone to James Pigé-Leschallas. The Queen came by train to Worplesdon station and then travelled by car to the church.

Alighting on the down platform at the railway station, the royal party used the footbridge over the line to reach the station exit.

Queen Elizabeth with Princess Margaret behind, at St Mary’s in 1974. On the right is the Rev the Hon Andrew Elphinstone

It was reported in the local press: “The crowds outside the church grew every minute, and an hour before the Queen arrived masses of people stretched in long lines from either side of the church gate out to the main road. At the entrance to the church was an awning which stretched right up to the church door.”

Another royal visit took place on 19 October 1974, when the Queen and Princess Margaret attended the wedding of Lieutenant Commodore Michael Gordon-Lennox and Jennifer Gibbs. She was the daughter of Jean Frances (wife of Andrew Elphinstone) from Jean’s previous marriage.

It was reported: “Her Majesty was cheered by the spectators as she left [the church] to attend the reception at Maryland, which lies at the foot of the hill below the church.”

Although the Rev Elphinstone stepped down as rector of St Mary’s in 1962, in March 1975 Worplesdon residents were shocked to learn of his death at the age of 56.

His widow continued to live at Maryland and later married a third time, to Lieutenant-Colonel John William Woodroffe. She died in 2017, aged 94.

Thanks to Jan Messinger from Worplesdon for suppling a number of newspaper cuttings of these royal visits.

* IF you have some memories or old pictures relating to Woking and its people, call David Rose on 01483 838960, or drop a line to the News & Mail.

* DAVID is a local historian and writer who specialises in what he calls 'the history within living memory' of people, places and events in the west Surrey area covering towns such as Woking and Guildford.