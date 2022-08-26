Archers help refugee target a new hobby

A UKRAINIAN refugee who arrived in Pyrford with virtually no English has settled in with a job and a new hobby, thanks to the generosity of the archery community.

Alla Husak posted a request for a host on the Woking Ukrainian refugee Facebook page because she wanted to be close to her sister and nephew who are with a family in Knaphill after leaving Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion. Alla, 24, from Orpin, near Kyiv, had stayed behind to get married.

Alla Husak with Richard Hardcastle, the Woking Archery Club beginners course coach.

Her post was spotted by Helen and Mark Piper who had room at their home in Pyrford because their four children, aged 19 to 25 had left home.

Within a few weeks, Alla arrived in Britain and moved in with the Pipers.

She knew very little English and had to use an online translation app to communicate.

The Piper family are deeply involved with competitive archery. Louisa, 19, is a member of the Great Britain Olympics squad and is ranked 85thin the world (featured in News & Mail 18 August). Eleanor, 23, is a former member of the Olympic squad and both sisters have won many international medals since they were young. Their parents have dedicated themselves to supporting their daughters with Helen also being a competition judge and Mark helping to run local and national tournaments.

Louisa came home from university for the summer and had to train up to six days a week at Woking Archery Club in Wisley.

Alla in action

“We were worried that this would leave Alla on her own for large periods of time and so we approached the club to see if they could help,” Helen said.

The club immediately agreed to fast-track Alla through its beginners course, required for club membership, which meant that she could train alongside Louisa.

It also waived all fees for Alla, as did all the different levels of the archery organisation.

“Richard Hardcastle, the club’s beginners course coach, generously gave up his time to take her through the steps required to understand the safety and technical aspects of archery,” Helen said.

“At the end of the 14-hour course he presented her with a certificate that confirmed that she had learnt the necessary skills to become an official Archery GB member.”

The help given to Alla was praised by Neil Armitage, the Archery GB CEO, who said: “It’s great to hear about the support our community can give to those in a less fortunate position.”

Alla has put a lot of effort into improving her English, taking several courses, and is now able to hold basic conversations.

She had been a restaurant manager in Ukraine and is now working as a waitress at a hotel in Woking.

Alla uses a bicycle the Pipers restored for her to visit her sister and nephew.

“Thanks to the generosity of the archery community she also has had the opportunity to learn a new sport as well as a new language and I can’t thank everyone involved enough,” Helen said.

“They have gone out of their way to make Alla feel welcome in a new country and they have also provided us, as a family, the ability to share the sport that is such a huge part of our lives.”

Alla said she wanted to thank Woking Archery Club and the Pipers.

“I constantly feel their support and it gives me strength to live on,” she said.

Alla added: “I wish to express my gratitude to the United Kingdom for such colossal support of all Ukrainians. At this time, it is of great importance to all of us.”