Italia Conti sets up new home in Woking

PERFORMING Arts institution Italia Conti set up its new UK base in Woking last week, relocating all three of its sites to a central hub in the new Victoria Square complex.

The nationally acclaimed Italia Conti, which has produced some of the best-known UK talent in the performing arts industry, opened its doors with a host of activities at its new space in Henry Plaza which covers over 48,000sq ft over two floors.

It is set to offer a new part-time school, Woking Associates, running on Saturdays and offering a range of classes for students aged three to 18 that starts on Saturday 17 September.

Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Italia Conti is an exciting addition to the existing arts and cultural presence in and around Woking. It is a privilege to welcome one of the UK’s leading performing arts institutions to our thriving town, that has an outstanding international reputation. Italia Conti provides a wealth of opportunity for young people striving to develop careers in the industry. We look forward to the local community getting involved in their fantastic arts programmes.”

A specialised three-day Back to Ballet course will be run from Monday to Wednesday 5 to 7 September, from 10am to 6pm, aimed at those aged 12 and over. An opportunity to improve fitness and fine tune technique, it is open to existing Italia Conti students as well other dance students with ballet experience.

For anyone interested in auditioning for a place at Italia Conti, an open day will be held on Saturday 29 October. This will include opportunities to find out about courses, how the audition process works and some taster sessions for those serious about auditioning.

Italia Conti chief executive Hayley Newton-Jarvis said: “We are hugely excited about our move to Woking, bringing all our current and new students into our new home, and are inspired and energised by the new possibilities that this offers Italia Conti for the future.

“We are very appreciative of all the support offered by Woking Borough Council, and of the very warm welcome we have received. We very much want to grow and develop our audience in Woking, and there will be the possibility to attend shows performed by our talented students, and see the stars of the future both in our new building and at local venues such as the Rhoda McGaw Theatre and Buzz Theatre.”