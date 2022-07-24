Free to view talk on the history of Woking

A RECORDING of a talk on the history of Woking since the 1960s is available free of charge thanks to a local charity that provides audio news services to blind and visually impaired people.

The talk, 70 years of Woking History, by News & Mail columnist and local historian David Rose, was given to a capacity audience at Nova cinema and is now on the website of Woking Talking Newspaper (WTN). The website, www.wokingtn.org.uk, also contains photos David showed on the cinema screen.

Woking town centre in the 1960s

David said: “It was a great evening and a pleasure to give one of my local history talks at the cinema. It was definitely the largest screen I have ever used on which to project my vintage photos.

“There was, of course, plenty of nostalgia in my presentation. People who remember how Woking town centre looked before the big changes of the late 1960s and early ’70s love to see pictures of the old buildings and the shops that were once there.

“When I showed pictures of the Atalanta ballroom that was in Commercial Road, for many people in the audience it brought back memories of the dances they went to and the bands they saw, not forgetting the sprung dance floor.

“There was also the railway station in the days of steam trains, where my introduction to Woking began during summer Saturdays in 1966-67.”

The Atalanta ballroom photo David Rose showed during his talk

Judith Moore, a WTN committee member, said: “David gave a very interesting talk to show some of the evolution of the Woking landscape and culture.

“Woking Talking Newspaper is very grateful for the assistance of the Nova cinema in facilitating the recording.”

The event, part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, was organised by the Woking History Society with the use of the cinema funded by Woking Borough Council’s Celebrate Woking.

WTN provides a weekly audio recording of all News & Mail articles free of charge to all listeners.

Judith said: “If you know of anyone who would benefit from this service, please get in touch via info@wokingtn.org or call 07768 057583 for further details.

“We are also very grateful for the support from the News & Mail, without which the regular news service to local blind and visually impaired people would not be possible.”

Visit http://wokingtn.org.uk/70-years-of-woking-history/