New feel-good hair and beauty salon

A NEW hair and beauty salon at Westfield is aiming to expand and provide more jobs for people in the area.

Mizz Elegance has set up in the former Lara’s Hair and Beauty premises in Westfield Road, after a refurbishment.

Mizz Elegance managers Dovile Janauskaite Sam Biring and with team members (from left) Heidi, Nadine and Edita

Lara’s closed in December 2020 because of pandemic restrictions and sold its premises earlier this year.

The new salon was formally opened by Liam Lyons last week, in one of his last engagements as Mayor of Woking.

Sam Biring, who is managing the new salon with Dovile Janauskaite, said four local women have joined the staff and more job opportunities will follow if he can find a second premises.

Mizz Elegance is providing a range of services, including haircuts, hair colouring, manicures, pedicures, waxing, massage and sunbed tanning. It aims to attract a wide range of clients, from young children to the elderly.

Sam told the News & Mail: “The pandemic impacted many businesses that closed or cut back their operations. This created opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest.”

He said the salon aims to provide a “feel-good factor” to people who have felt the impact of the pandemic on their mental health.

Dovile added: “The salon offers many treatments under one roof and our approach is very caring. Each treatment is discussed with the client and tailor-made to their needs.”

Cllr Lyons said: “This new salon is going to be a really good thing after the impact of the pandemic and as people become more confident about going out and doing things again.

“We see the same brand names on every high street, and this is not a good thing for consumer choice. We need local shops and businesses that you won’t get anywhere else.”

Mizz Elegance is attracting some of Lara’s former customers, including local resident Nicky.

“I used to just get my hair cut here,” she said. “It’s quite different and all looks very fresh in here now and 100% nicer. Everything looks really lovely.

“I’ve had a look upstairs at the equipment and facilities. I’ll definitely be booking for a massage.”