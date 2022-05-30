Stables visit allows pupils to see fundraising benefits for chosen charity

GIRLS from Halstead School saw for themselves how money they have raised is helping people with disabilities enjoy pony riding.

Quest volunteers talk to the girls about their work with the horses and children who benefit from the rides

They visited Quest Riding for the Disabled at Chobham to learn how its woodland sensory trail increases riders’ enjoyment and wellbeing.

The girls then met some of the charity’s volunteers, riders and horses at Laris Farm, including their favourite pony, DB, who has visited the Horsell school.

Reaching up to try the sensory trail’s version of hoopla which uses rubber rings and horseshoes

The school is raising money for Quest this year, and its team of runners in the Surrey Half Marathon events gathered more than £1,000 in sponsorship for the charity.

Headteacher Sharon Maher said of last Tuesday’s visit to Chobham: “Needless to say, everyone had a lot of fun at Laris Farm.

“Further to their visit, the Year 6 girls have decided to design an activity for the riders to enjoy on the sensory trail. They are hoping to complete this over the next month or so, to allow the riders to get the most pleasure from it during the summer.

Quest representatives have visited Halstead several times, along with some of their ponies and riders. They have given talks during morning assemblies, explaining the work they do and how money raised by the school helps children with disabilities benefit physically, mentally and socially.

“The older Halstead girls in particular have shown a keen interest to do more to help Quest and so arranged to visit the Quest stables at Laris Farm to see for themselves,” added Mrs Maher.