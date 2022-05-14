A celebration of David Bowie’s hits from A to Ziggy

A CELEBRATION of David Bowie is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking on Friday 20 May.

Initially called SpaceBoy, the tribute act was reinvented as Bowie Experience.

Laurence Knight as David Bowie in Bowie Experience

It stars vocalist, actor and multi-instrumentalist Laurence Knight, who performed at the David Bowie Is exhibition at the V&A in London, as well as alongside The Cure, Boney M, The Boomtown Rats and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones.

Bowie fans can expect to hear many of the hits like Space Oddity, Starman, Fashion, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love, All the Young Dudes, Let’s Dance and Heroes.

However, you may not get to hear your favourite song, as Bowie recorded 26 studio albums, 21 live albums, 46 compilation albums, 10 extended plays, 128 singles, three soundtracks and 12 box sets. There’s plenty to choose from.

The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/bowie-experience/new-victoria-theatre