Carnival fun is back

CHOBHAM’S biggest community event of the year returns with a full programme on its usual May Day Bank Holiday date next week.

After a year of a much-reduced show and no event at all in 2020 because of the pandemic, Chobham Carnival is back with a traditional procession and fete on Monday.

BALANCING ACT – Prime Acrobatics gymnasts performing at the 2021 Chobham Carnival

A parade through the village opens the proceedings, this year with the theme of Positively Green.

Floats and walking entries, based on topics linked with the environment, leave Chobham Rugby Club in Fowlers Wells at 11.30am.

The procession will head along Windsor Road and High Street to the recreation ground in Station Road for the presentation of trophies to the winning entries.

The showground gates open at 11am, with dozens of stalls and sideshows at a fete that also features entertainment through the day and a traditional fun fair.

“We are really pleased to be back and not restricted or curtailed by COVID,” said carnival association secretary Tim Elwin. “We obviously want people to be aware that the coronavirus is still with us and take care where appropriate, but the carnival is pretty much back to normal.

“We have booked a similar number of stalls to the pre-pandemic years and are looking forward to staging what is probably the biggest carnival procession in the county.

FLYING HIGH – Riders from The BMX Show in action

“There is still time for groups and individuals to enter the parade so that we can make it even better.”

The arena displays open with a maypole dance by children from St Lawrence Primary School.

Master shepherd David Seamark will be demonstrating his skills controlling sheep and geese – and even children – with up to five dogs.

Riders from The BMX Show will fly through the air performing breathtaking stunts and the Horsell-based Prime Acrobatics team will thrill with an amazing display.

Chobham Rock Choir will again entertain with its unique singing style and veteran performer Ali Cardabra will be in the parade as a distinctive character and entertaining people individually around the recreation ground. Ali will also be back with his traditional Punch and Judy show.

A huge variety of food and other refreshments will also be available, including the Chobham Rugby Club beer tent and Woking and Sam Beare Hospice charity’s tea room.

“Thousands of people came to the carnival last year, even though we were only able to run a reduced event in September,” added Tim. “We hope they will come again on Monday and have a thoroughly enjoyable day.”

For the latest news on the carnival and information on joining the procession, visit www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk or the Chobham Carnival Facebook page.