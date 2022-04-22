Casey – I’ve improved already under Sarll

WOKING’S Josh Casey says he feels he has already improved as a player despite only having worked under new boss Darren Sarll for a matter of weeks.

The Cards’ skipper has been in fine form of late and in tandem with the rest of his team has looked re-energised under Sarll’s high-intensity regime, which has produced good performances in his tenure so far.

Cards captain Josh Casey is full of praise for new manager Darren Sarll

Having lost to Sarll’s then-Yeovil Town side three times already this season, Casey had a feeling of what to expect.

Casey told the News & Mail: “I think when he was appointed we all flashed back to that Yeovil game earlier on in the season where we lost 2-0 [on October 26].

“We finished the game, and we were looking around the dressing room just completely shell-shocked where we’d been completely run over by them.

“So I think that off-the-ball intensity is kind of what we expected. We knew that we’d have to be hard-working off the ball.

“I think it’s really interesting as well learning the finer details of the off-the-ball work that’s expected and understanding what he wants from you and how he wants you to operate on and off the ball.

“So everyone’s trying to take on as much as possible, learn and understand everything and it’s been incredibly enjoyable getting to grips with that.

“I really think I’ve improved individually already.

Casey pointed in particular to Sarll’s high intensity regime for re-energising the team

“His style of management suits me massively in terms of what he wants to do and how he wants to play football in terms of the high intensity, getting the ball wide, getting it forward and playing with a purpose and playing exciting football that wins matches.

“So I think we’re well-suited and hopefully I can reach the demands that he’s placing on everyone.”

Sarll revealed in his first few weeks at the club that Casey – alongside Max Kretzschmar – had been one of the first names that came into his head when thinking of Woking, and since coming through the door Sarll has worked closely with his new skipper, while also creating a group of senior leaders around the 30-year-old.

Casey said: “It’s been great [captaining under Sarll].

“He’s very clear that what happens in our meetings stays in the changing room.

“He’s just told me to carry on doing what I’m doing in terms of standards and demands of people, and it’s been good trying to get to know him a bit more.

“I think everyone’s going through that early phase where you want to make sure you’re doing the right thing and doing what he expects.

“It was really nice to hear that [Sarll’s perception of Casey], which he mentioned during our first conversation.

“I’ve been here for a while now and it’s good that there’s that association with the club that I have.

“Hopefully I’ll still be a name that’s mentioned when people think of Woking next season.

“Hopefully he’ll want me to stay on and we’ll get something done but that’s all undecided at the moment.

“We’re all playing for contracts and playing to try and impress him. He’s got this period to assess who he wants at the club and who he doesn’t want.

“He’s holding all the cards at the moment so I’m just keeping my head down and trying to play as best as I can and earn a deal for next season if possible.”