Sun shines on successful community market

AROUND 600 people discovered arts and crafts, refreshments and entertainment at the Knaphill Easter Market on Saturday.

The event saw 18 stalls set up around Anchor Crescent and High Street, on a day when the sun provided some warming cheer to add to the fun.

The Geek Retreat gaming café at Knaphill publicised its products and activities

Organised by Ernie’s Corner Café and Bakery in the village, the market raised £170 for the Knaphill, Brookwood and St John’s volunteer group charity.

“It went absolutely brilliantly and we were pleased with the attendance and support from local businesses,” said Ash from Ernie’s. “We had some good weather for the whole day, which made it an even better occasion for the local community.”

Dumbledor the pony, whose owner Hannah Belcher is appealing for donations to help treat his knee injury

One of the visitors to the market was Dumbledor, a 12-year-old pony attracting attention with his “unicorn” horn.

Dumbledor’s owner, Hannah Belcher, was publicising her appeal to raise money to pay for an operation on his badly injured knee.

Hannah, from Chobham, explained that she bought the horse “unseen”, not realising he had an injury.

“He came off the lorry very dirty and on basically three legs,” she said. “We questioned the seller, saying the pony was not fit for purpose, and the seller said he would take the pony back, as he could be ridden with no problem.

“I could not let that happen, as Dumbledor would never be sound enough to ride, so he is with me to stay.

“My vet has concluded he’s happy being a glorified lawn mower, but the only option to fix his knee would be to operate, so that he can have a good life living in our field.”

Hannah has set up an appeal for donations at www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-dumbledor?qid=631b3210151a4acdffd02af2f4e6a57f